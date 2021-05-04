Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayana to head Covid task force

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reconstituted the COVID-19 task force and appointed Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana as the chairperson of the same.

The task force has the objective of examining the measures taken to contain the surge of the pandemic and creating awareness among the public with regard to COVID-19 management. Earlier the Task Force was headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for public works, Govinda Karajola.

Suresh Kumar S, Minister of primary and secondary education, C.C.Patil, minister of information and public relations, and Dr. K.Sudhakar, Minister of Health & Welfare and Medical Education work as members of the task force.

The Chief Secretary to the government, Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Health & Family Welfare), The Principal Secretary (Department of Medical Education) will assist in providing the relevant information to the task force.