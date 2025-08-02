Live
- ED raids against Bengaluru group in homebuyers ‘fraud’ case
- CCB seizes 123 kg of ganja; three arrested in Dakshina Kannada
- Govt monitoring digital media posts, will take action if required: HM
- SIT begins excavation in Dharmasthala
- Chandrababu to launch Annadata Sukhibhav scheme in Prakasam today
- Pesticide found in govt school water tank; case registered
- Trump says US has 'great' relationship with S. Korea after trade deal
- Delhi police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day
- Deve Gowda's grandson convicted in rape case
- Traffic on Janakpuri flyover to be suspended for a month
Deve Gowda's grandson convicted in rape case
Bengaluru: Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was on Friday convicted by a Special Court here in one of the four sexual abuse and...
Bengaluru: Former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna was on Friday convicted by a Special Court here in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.
Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.
The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.
Four separate cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the cases against him.
Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.
The cases came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024