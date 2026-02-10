Dexian India marks a major milestone

Bengaluru:Dexian India has inaugurated its new 850+ seater, state-of-the-art office facility at Embassy Splendid Tech Zone, Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s growth journey and its enduring partnership with Tamil Nadu. The inauguration reflects Dexian India’s steady expansion and its evolving role as a global delivery and innovation hub within the Dexian ecosystem.

The ceremony was led by Dr. Darez Ahamed, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government of Tamil Nadu, and attended by Maruf Ahmed, Global CEO, Dexian LLC, and Anil Kumar, Managing Partner, Mindspace LLC, along with Dexian India’s leadership team, employees, and members of the media.

The day began with employee walkthroughs and a preview of the new workspace, followed by the official inauguration, featuring multiple ribbon-cuttings, a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, and a guided facility tour of key operational floors.