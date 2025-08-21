Dharmadhikari rejects mass burial allegations

Dharmasthala: Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade has strongly denied allegations that bodies were secretly buried in the forests around Dharmasthala. Calling the claims “false and fabricated,” he said a systematic misinformation campaign has been targeting the temple town for over a decade. Dr. Heggade said the allegations were meant to mislead devotees through social media.

“It has caused great pain to all of us. The state government has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and I had welcomed the move immediately. We want the truth to come out quickly, and all our records are open for verification,” he said. He clarified that all institutions in Dharmasthala, including educational and social establishments, function under the trust and not under individual ownership.

“Our family property is very little, and most assets belong to the trust,” he pointed out. Dr. Heggade said the institution has information on those behind the campaign but refrained from revealing names. “The SIT will bring these conspiracies to light,” he added. Responding to the specific allegation of mass burials, he said: “This is a baseless charge. There is only a long-held belief that those who pass away in Dharmasthala attain moksha.”