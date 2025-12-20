Dharmasthala abuse survivors form a collective, chart roadmap for legal battle

Belthangady:Survivors of alleged abuse linked to the Dharmasthala episode convened a meeting in Belthangady on Tuesday to review developments in the case and outline the next phase of their struggle for justice. The gathering marked a significant step towards organised collective action, with the formal constitution of the Dharmasthala Abuse Survivors Committee.

The committee has been formed with the stated objective of ensuring a sustained, structured, and lawful movement until justice is delivered to all affected persons. Participants discussed strategies to pursue legal remedies, engage with government authorities, and maintain public attention on the issue, which has remained a subject of controversy and prolonged legal scrutiny.

Five key resolutions were adopted during the meeting, outlining the committee’s immediate and long-term course of action. While details of the resolutions are to be made public separately, the focus is understood to be on survivor outreach, legal coordination, and representation before statutory bodies. Kusumavathi, mother of Kumari Soujanya, whose case became emblematic of the Dharmasthala controversy, was unanimously elected as the committee’s convenor. In this role, she will represent the collective before the government, investigative agencies, and other relevant authorities. Veteran activist Vishnumurthy Bhat, who has been associated with the movement against alleged injustices in Dharmasthala for several years, and social worker Robert Rosario were appointed as honorary advisers to guide the committee.

The meeting was attended by survivors and supporters, including Kusumavathi, Vitthala Gowda, Indravathi, Chandravathi, Ganesh, among others. The committee resolved to actively reach out to all survivors of alleged abuse connected to Dharmasthala and bring them under a common platform to strengthen the pursuit of justice through collective action.