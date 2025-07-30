Dharmasthala: SIT launches exhumation with forensic experts

Belthangady: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing explosive allegations of multiple illegal burials in the forests near Dharmasthala began an exhumation operation on Tuesday, in what could turn into one of Karnataka’s most disturbing criminal investigations.

The site, located near the Netravati bathing ghat, was identified by a key witness who earlier alleged that dozens of bodies were disposed of in the forest over several years. The operation was conducted under tight security and in the presence of the complainant.Two senior forensic experts from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru — Dr Jagadish Rao and Dr Rashmi — assisted the SIT in recovering skeletal remains for further analysis. The process, which began at a location marked during Monday’s inspection, was overseen by the Assistant Commissioner with the help of 12 workers.

The exhumation team included top officials: DIG Anucheth, SIT investigation officer Jitendra Dayama, SP Simon, Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, and Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam, supported by officials from revenue, forest, internal security, SoCo, ANF and FSL departments.

The SIT set up its temporary office in Belthangady this week after allegations surfaced that over 100 bodies had been buried clandestinely in the forest. The case has sparked public outrage, with lawyers representing the complainant alleging intimidation and demanding witness protection.