Did ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’ party give tickets to Muslims and Christians, queries Siddaramaiah 

Raichur: Former CM Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and the RSS saying that the Sangh Parivar has been busy dividing the society since birth. Addressing the election campaign meeting for the Congress candidate at Walcot ground in the city on Thursday night he said that BJP party is making people of one religion over another religion. BJP has no respect for Constitution. If you read the mouthpiece of the Sangh Parivar, you will know what they said about the Constitution. He said that he would know what Savarkar had said and what Golawalkar had said.

Modi says sab ka saat sab ka vikas. But have they given tickets to one Muslim and one Christian candidate? Congress has given 14% tickets to Muslims and 2% to Christians. Prime Minister Modi is lying. Congress is the only secular party, JDS neither that side nor this side. JDS is a tail catcher. They have no ideology, if BJP wins BJP, if Congress wins then they catch congress tail. By removing the reservation for the Muslim community, BJP is doing politics of hate and consolidation of votes. He complained that if former minister C T Ravi calls me Siddaramullah Khan, in his town people call him Looti Ravi, and he works to inflame people's sentiments. Amit Shah says he will give a corruption-free government. There has been corruption in the BJP government of the state, what will Shah say

about it?,

He said 'don't believe BJP's antics. BJP is not the people's aristocracy. They were in power by spending crores of rupees. Reacting to the clash between BJP and Congress workers in Varuna he said whoever is campaigning should not interfere. Be it Congress, BJP, JDS. Siddaramaiah stopped his speech for a while he was speaking as soon as he heard the Azan at 8.15 in the night, he stopped speaking for two or three minutes.