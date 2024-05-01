Live
CM Revanth Reddy Extends Warm Wishes to Workers on International Labour Day
In a statement issued on the occasion of International Labor Day, CM Revanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication of workers across Telangana. He noted that the spirit of International Labour Day is spreading to all sectors under public governance, and workers are receiving the respect they deserve.
Revanth Reddy emphasized that workers are crucial partners in the development of Telangana and are playing a significant role in the reconstruction of the state. He highlighted the importance of the new industrial policy implemented by the state government, which aims to support the development of workers in various sectors.
The CM assured that the welfare and well-being of workers are of the highest priority for the government. He wished all workers a happy International Labour Day and thanked them for their tireless efforts in contributing to the progress of Telangana.