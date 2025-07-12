Digital empowerment a game-changer for women entrepreneurs

Bengaluru: As India pursues its $5 trillion economic ambition, digital empowerment is emerging as a key catalyst for women entrepreneurs, according to insights shared at a two-day national workshop jointly organised by the United Nations ESCAP and the Ubuntu Consortium in Bengaluru.

Titled “Skill Development of Women Entrepreneurs: Enhancing Business Opportunities Through Digital Tools”, the event was held under UN-ESCAP’s regional initiative, E-Commerce Capacity Building for Women-led MSMEs in South Asia. The workshop brought together senior policymakers, digital experts, entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers to explore ways to strengthen women-led MSMEs through technology and digital literacy.

From pandemic crisis to digital opportunity

Speaking at the event, Mrs. K. Ratnaprabha, Founder-President of Ubuntu and former Chief Secretary of Karnataka, recalled how the digital skilling journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Over 100 women joined our initial online training sessions. Many of them went on to significantly grow their businesses,” she noted. Since 2022, over 3,300 women across India have undergone digital training through the Ubuntu–UN ESCAP collaboration.

Ratnaprabha also announced two upcoming initiatives: Ubuntu’s flagship Together We Grow event on November 19 and an International Agritech Exhibition at BIEC from August 1–3.

Bridging the export gap

Dr. Rajan Sudesh Ratna, Deputy Head, UN ESCAP, and Mr. Padmanabhan Babu, CEO, LEXSHIP, underlined how digital tools can open global markets for Indian women entrepreneurs. Babu noted that women comprise only 8% of India’s export business ownership—far behind nations like the US and Australia where the share ranges from 30–40%.

To address this, Babu announced the establishment of an Export Promotion Hub in Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce. Modelled after passport service centres, it will act as a one-stop solution for MSME exporters and is expected to be operational by September.

Removing barriers, creating ecosystems

Mikiko Tanaka, Head of UN ESCAP South and South-West Asia Office, pointed to persistent barriers such as lack of finance, digital skills, and market visibility. “Only 20% of India’s 58.5 million MSMEs are women-run. Without targeted support, many risk being left behind in the digital shift,” she said. She praised Ubuntu’s collaborative model as a successful ecosystem that fosters inclusion, particularly in emerging sectors such as AI and e-commerce.

On-the-ground impact

Highlighting grassroots success, Mrs. Hemalatha Gopalaiah, former Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, cited examples from Mahalakshmi Layout where over 4,500 women are engaged in entrepreneurial ventures including tailoring, catering, and beauty services. “These women are not only self-reliant but are mentoring others as well,” she said.