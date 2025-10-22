Disciplinary action ordered against negligence at Sakrebailu elephant camp

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed disciplinary action against officials for alleged negligence at the Sakrebailu Elephant Camp near Shivamogga, where several elephants, including the 35-year-old Balanna, are reportedly suffering from injuries and infection due to improper medical care.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the minister expressed serious concern over media reports indicating the poor health of elephants and the lack of veterinarians at the camp. “The condition of elephants at Sakrebailu is alarming. The 35-year-old elephant Balanna, which was sent to participate in the Shivamogga Dasara festivities, has been suffering due to an infection that allegedly developed after an IV injection was administered carelessly,” Khandre wrote.

He further noted that a total of four elephants — including Balanna and another named Sagar are suffering from injuries at the camp. “Reports have indicated negligence in treatment and lack of veterinary attention. This is unacceptable. Immediate corrective measures must be taken,” he stated.

Minister Khandre directed that a comprehensive report be submitted within a week and warned of disciplinary action if negligence is confirmed. “If the veterinarian, officer, or any staff member is found guilty of carelessness during the injection procedure or in subsequent treatment, disciplinary proceedings must be initiated against them. A detailed report on the incident should reach the department within seven days,” the minister ordered.

The minister reiterated that all elephant camps and zoos across the state must have dedicated veterinary officers. “If there is a shortage of veterinarians, doctors must be appointed immediately either on a contract or deputation basis. The government has already instructed this in several meetings,” he emphasized.

According to forest sources, Balanna is primarily used in wildlife rescue operations and had been assigned for the Shivamogga Dasara procession. During preparations, the elephant reportedly suffered leg pain and was given pain relief injections. However, the injection allegedly led to a blood clot and infection, worsening his condition.

Currently, experts from Agra and Bannerghatta zoos are monitoring Balanna’s recovery.

Another elephant, Sagar, had pus in an old wound, which was surgically treated, while Vikrant and Adkabadaka, two more elephants at the camp, are also recovering from injuries.

Reports have highlighted a chronic shortage of veterinarians in several elephant camps across Karnataka, a situation the minister said “will no longer be tolerated.” He directed that immediate measures be taken to ensure adequate medical facilities for all captive elephants under the forest department’s care.