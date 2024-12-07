DK Shivakumar Declares Unwavering Loyalty To CM Siddaramaiah At Jana Kalyana Samavesha

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday reaffirmed his unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, promising to remain loyal "like a rock" throughout his life. He made this declaration during the ‘Jana Kalyana Samavesha,’ a convention organized by the Congress party and Swabhimanigala Okkuta, a federation of marginalized community organizations.

“Rest assured, I have said in Mysuru that this ‘bande’ (rock) - DK Shivakumar - will stand by Siddaramaiah now, tomorrow, and forever. This is the history of this Kanakapura ‘bande,’” said Shivakumar, referencing his nickname derived from his Kanakapura constituency.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized his duty to work sincerely under Siddaramaiah’s leadership. “It is my responsibility and Dharma to serve honestly wherever I am. There’s no need for concern. Together, our cabinet ministers and legislators are united under his leadership to serve the state and its people,” he affirmed.

The event, originally intended as a platform to bolster Siddaramaiah amidst allegations related to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, was rebranded as ‘Jana Kalyana Samavesha’ to reflect a united Congress front.

Shivakumar’s pledge of loyalty comes amid speculation about a power-sharing agreement between him and Siddaramaiah. While Shivakumar reiterated that a rotational chief ministership formula was agreed upon before Congress assumed power, Siddaramaiah dismissed such claims, maintaining that the party high command holds the ultimate authority.

Following the Congress' victory in the May 2023 assembly elections, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were contenders for the Chief Ministerial position. Reports suggested a compromise wherein Shivakumar could take over after two-and-a-half years, though no official confirmation has been made.

Expressing confidence in the party's future, Shivakumar highlighted the success of Congress’ flagship ‘five guarantees’ schemes, predicting their permanence and a resounding victory in the 2028 elections. “No one can overturn this,” he stated, adding that Congress aims to secure all seven assembly seats in Hassan district in the next polls.

Criticizing the Opposition, Shivakumar mocked the recent by-poll defeats of the BJP and JD(S), taking a dig at JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. “This government, backed by 138 MLAs and strong public support, isn’t a potato or groundnut crop that can be uprooted,” he remarked confidently.