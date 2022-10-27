DKS is South while Siddu is North, says BJP Minister

Mysuru: KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah have always been like north and south. That is why they are doing separate election tours, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that during elections, padayatras are usually held in the state. But people are well aware that who has worked for them when they in distress and people would teach lesson at right time. He said none of the MLAs who have

joined BJP from JDS and Congress will go back. There is no information about going to Congress. If you know, tell me, he asked the media.

'Legislative Council member A.H. Vishwanath will also not go to Congress. The party made him a member of the Legislative Council. He expressed confidence that there is no question of his return as he himself has told what happened and for what reason he left Congress.

Siddaramaiah has learnt everything. But did not learn to use the plural. I do not mind that he, as an elder, has spoken singularly against me. He retorted that there was nothing special in talking like that. I was like nuclear in a way. He said that they are talking against me because I am working as a rival to the Congress party in some districts' the Minister added.

He said a confirmed case of Omicron strain has been found in Maharashtra. But that mutant strain has not been found in Karnataka. However, we have given guidelines to the border districts. As of now, there is no occasion to make masks mandatory. 100% mark has been

crossed in the administration of Covid vaccine. He appealed everyone to take third dose.

He said recruitment of senior and junior nursing staff will be done and said that action has been taken to fill the vacant staff in Health Department.