DKS: What’s wrong if Siddaramaiah continues as CM?

Bengaluru: Asserting that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are working together unitedly, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Wednesday, asked: “What’s wrong if the incumbent continues as the CM?”

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state unit president, was responding to Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent statement that Shivakumar can become the Chief Minister of the state, after Siddaramaiah completes his five-year term in 2028.

There have been talks about the “chief minister change” in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the “November revolution”. “Very happy. What’s wrong? The Chief Minister is there. Let him be. We are not sad. We are working together.

We are all united and we continue to be united,” Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question on Khan’s statement. The “chief minister change” talk is based on reported “power-sharing” agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Responding to a question on Siddaramaiah’s proposed visit to New Delhi on November 15, Shivakumar said he, too, will be visiting the national capital to participate in a programme of Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.