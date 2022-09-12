Doctor From Bengaluru Runs 3 Km For Performing Surgery

Bengaluru is notorious for its traffic, which makes it painfully difficult to travel short distances. However, the account of a doctor who made a surprising choice in order to save the life of his patient is turning out to be a motivational tale.

On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, became backed up in traffic while en route to perform an urgent laparoscopic gallbladder surgery.

Dr. Nandakumar ran three kilometres to complete the necessary surgery after realising that a delay may put the female patient in danger. The video was shared too which captured him.

He stated that he travel daily from Bangalore's downtown to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is located in the southeast of the city. He left home in plenty of time for the procedure. As soon as he got to the hospital, his team was ready and waiting to start the procedure. He made the quick decision to abandon the car with the driver after noticing the heavy traffic and raced straight towards the hospital.

As soon as he entered the operating room, Dr. Nandakumar's team, who was prepared to put the patient under anaesthesia, began to work. The doctor quickly changed into surgical gear and started the treatment. The procedure went well, and the patient was promptly released from the hospital.

At Manipal Hospitals, Dr. Nandkumar holds the position of Consultant - Gastroenterology. The patient needed the surgery since she had a gallbladder condition for a very long time. In the IT city, recent heavy rains have led to waterlogging and traffic jams. Videos of stalled cars and pedestrians attempting to walk on a long stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru motorway were widely shared on social media.