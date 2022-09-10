Doctor runs 3 kms to perform crucial surgery, patient recovers

Bengaluru: Traffic has been a major concern in Bengaluru, adversely impacting day-to-day work of everyone. This was experienced by Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a Gastroenterology Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur. He was scheduled to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on a middle-aged woman, at 10 am on August 30, 2022. But he got stuck in traffic in Sarjapur – Marathahalli stretch. Without thinking twice, the doctor left his car with the driver and ran for 3 kms to the hospital to perform the crucial surgery. The surgery went off well, and the patient was discharged on time.

On the development, Dr. Govind Nandakumar said, "I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice."

On Tuesday August 30, Dr. Govind was ready to perform a laproscopic gallbladder surgery on a middle-aged woman suffering from a gallbladder illness for a prolonged period of time. Delay in the surgery would have caused intense pain in the abdomen. Dr Govind's team, which was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, got into the act as soon as the doctor reached the operation theatre. Without any delay, the doctor scrubbed and got into the surgical attire to perform the surgery. The patient was discharged at the scheduled time and is doing well.