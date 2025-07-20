Doctor transforms his village school in memory of his parents

Bengaluru: Inan inspiring example of giving back to one’s roots, Dr. H.M. Venkattappa, a physician from Honganuru village in Channapattana taluk of Bengaluru South district, has completely transformed his childhood government school in memory of his parents.

Through his own Kanva Foundation, Dr. Venkattappa has rebuilt the old, crumbling government school building into a modern Karnataka Public School that now attracts students from nearly a dozen surrounding villages. The newly upgraded institution, named Smt. Channamma Manchegowda Karnataka Public School, was inaugurated on Friday, July 18, by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The school, which once struggled with dilapidated classrooms and leaking roofs, now boasts a modern campus with the capacity to accommodate 1,500 students under one roof — offering quality education from LKG to second PUC in both Kannada and English mediums.

At present, around 850 students are enrolled, including primary and high school sections. For the first time this year, the school has started LKG and UKG classes, ensuring that rural children don’t have to travel long distances for basic education. More than 150 new admissions have been recorded this academic year alone — a clear sign that parents from nearby villages see this upgraded school as a real alternative to expensive private institutions.

Dr. Venkattappa’s mission is simple yet powerful — to ensure that children in rural Karnataka can receive convent-like education and facilities in a government school. Speaking to local residents, villagers say that parents from at least 12 neighbouring villages are now competing to get seats for their children here.

Before the new campus came up, the old building, dating back decades, had turned unsafe for students. Over the recent summer vacation, the old structures were demolished and replaced with two new high-tech blocks, with classrooms shifted and made ready just in time for the reopening.

Dr. Venkattappa himself is an alumnus of this very school. He completed his education up to class 8 here before becoming a government doctor and serving across Karnataka for several years. After retiring from government service, he established Kanva Diagnostic Centre in Bengaluru and has since dedicated himself to philanthropy and rural development through the Kanva Foundation.

His efforts have drawn praise from Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who described the initiative as an inspiring example for others to follow. The new school building has 51 spacious classrooms, a well-equipped library that can hold up to 10,000 books, and a dedicated computer lab with 40 computers. There are separate science and mathematics laboratories with modern desks and digital boards. Each floor of the building is designed with separate toilets for teachers, boys, and girls — a basic but vital facility still lacking in many rural schools.

The entire project, funded personally by Dr. Venkattappa, is estimated to have cost several crores of rupees — an amount he considers an investment in his village’s future. “I studied here and this school gave me my foundation. This is my way of repaying my debt to my roots,” he said during the inauguration.

For parents like Shobha from a nearby village, the school has brought hope that her children can receive good education without leaving their community. “Earlier, we had no option but to send our children to faraway towns or expensive private schools for quality education. Now we have this facility right here,” she said.

While the government struggles to revive interest in government schools across Karnataka — with many facing poor infrastructure and dropping enrolment — this village stands out as a shining example of how one person’s commitment can turn around the fortunes of an entire community.