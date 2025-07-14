Does it burn that BJP did what Cong couldn't in 60 years: Ashoka slams K'taka CM on Sigandur bridge row

Karnataka BJP on Monday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to remain absent from the Sigandur Bridge inauguration event as ‘pettiness’.

The party further asked, "Does it burn that BJP achieved what Congress couldn't in 60 years?"

The inauguration of the 2.12-kilometre-long Sigandur Bridge, built at a cost of Rs 473 crore, has run into controversy after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that protocol was not followed and announced that no local Ministers or MLAs from the state government would attend the event.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that it was the Centre that had initiated the conflict.

Responding to the criticism, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Monday that, "The people of the Sharavathi backwater region are celebrating today as a 60-year-old dream is finally coming true. They are decorating their homes with festoons and flowers, celebrating this joyous day like a festival."

"But like a man who doesn't want the marriage yet goes looking for a stone in the wedding meal, you, as the Chief Minister of the state, chose not to join in the celebrations of this historic day. Instead, you stirred up unnecessary controversy. What can we even say about such pettiness?" Ashoka slammed.

Ashoka further charged, "Is it making you jealous that what couldn’t be achieved in 60 years of Congress rule has now been accomplished by the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"

"Or is it that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, instructed you not to attend the bridge inauguration ceremony?" Ashoka asked.

"When high command leaders call, you leave all state matters and rush to Delhi in a special flight just to save your chair. But you don’t have the will to attend the Sigandur Bridge inauguration?" Ashoka questioned.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is visiting Karnataka to dedicate the Sigandur bridge project to the people of the state. Construction work began on December 12, 2019. The bridge, a long-standing demand for over 60 years, is expected to benefit more than 40 villages. Previously, people and vehicles had to use a ferry to cross the Sharavathi River.

The Chief Minister had written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari objecting to the timing of the inauguration and had requested that the event be postponed.

Responding to a question on Monday about the inauguration, CM Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Union Minister Gadkari over the phone and also written to him, requesting a change in schedule for the programme in Sagara taluk.

Although Gadkari had agreed to reschedule the event, the programme was schedule for Monday under pressure from local BJP leaders, without informing him, CM Siddaramaiah stated.