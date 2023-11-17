  • Menu
Donate Rs 2,000 to Chamundeshwari before depositing Gruhalakshmi money to beneficiaries: DCM

Donate Rs 2,000 to Chamundeshwari before depositing Gruhalakshmi money to beneficiaries: DCM
Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar has instructed Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to donate Rs 2,000 to Goddess Chamundeshwari every month before the...

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar has instructed Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to donate Rs 2,000 to Goddess Chamundeshwari every month before the Gruhalakshmi Scheme money is deposited in the beneficiary's account.

Council member Dinesh Gooligowda had written a letter to DCM DK Shivakumar in this regard. In the presence of Chamundeshwari, before the implementation of the project, a pooja was performed and a donation of Rs 2,000 was made. The program was also launched at Chamundeshwari sanctum in Mysore. Now that the project has been successful, Dinesh Gooligowda requested that to donate Rs 2,000 every month to Chamundeshwari temple.

DCM DK Shivakumar has informed Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on the backdrop of Dinesh Gooligowda writing a letter to him. An instruction has been given to send Rs 2,000 donation to Goddess Chamundeshwari every month either by the department or personally.

