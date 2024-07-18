Double decker flyovers on future metro lines: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar today said that double decker flyover model would be followed for the future metro lines.

Inaugurating Bengaluru’s first double decker flyover from Silk Board to Ragi Gudda in Jayanagar for trial run, he said, “Land acquisition is a difficult task these days. Double decker flyovers are very useful for easing the traffic, though they are slightly expensive.”

“The current 5.25 km double decker flyover has cost Rs 450 crore and it is not very expensive considering the current cost structures. The BBMP and BMRCL would share the cost of this project. The Chief Minister, Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy and I have held many discussions on easing traffic in Bengaluru,” he said.

Phase 2 at Rs 5,745 crore cost

“This double decker flyover would benefit about 30% of the people who commute towards Hosur Road. This will help people of Electronic city, HSR Layout and Mahadevapura. A plan at the cost of Rs 5,475 crore has been conceived to build a 9.5 km elevated 5 lane road in Bengaluru,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy model

“Ramalinga Reddy is instrumental in building this double decker flyover. Ramalinga Reddy discussed the double decker model with the then MD of BMRCL Kharola and introduced it. I am delighted to inaugurate this. The traffic flow will be analysed during trial run and it will be thrown open to the public fully later” he said.

The tunnel project will be placed before the next Cabinet meeting and I will present it before you all, he said. Asked about the meeting with CM on Bengaluru city development, he said, “We have taken some big decisions for Bengaluru. We have called a meeting of all Bengaluru MLAs and MPs to discuss these projects on July 27. The projects will be placed before the Cabinet after that.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that D K Shivakumar was not capable of implementing Brand Bengaluru, he said, “I won’t talk about the big people. I come from a village and I am taking advice from people like you to implement projects.”