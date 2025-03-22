Dr H N Development Authority to foster scientific learning

Bengaluru: The proposed Dr. H Narasimhaiah Science, Educational, Cultural, and Tourism Development Authority is set to take shape, with Karnataka’s Science and Technology Minister N S Bosaraju outlining its objectives. The authority aims to foster scientific learning, promote cultural heritage, and boost tourism in the region. It will organise training courses, workshops, seminars, and exhibitions to encourage scientific curiosity among students and youth, while also preserving local traditions. The minister emphasised that the body will work to popularise science and technology for human welfare, with its headquarters planned for Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district.

Both houses of the Karnataka legislature have given their nod to the Dr. H N Development Authority Bill-2025, a step hailed by Minister Bosaraju as fulfilling the late rationalist’s vision.

Speaking after the bill’s passage in the Legislative Council, he said, “Once the Governor signs off, the authority will officially come into being.”The initiative will oversee the development of sites linked to Dr. H Narasimhaiah, including Hosur and Vidurashwatha, turning them into hubs for education, science, culture, and tourism. Bosaraju highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing this long-cherished goal. The authority’s leadership will include the Science and Technology Minister as chair of its state-level advisory committee. A president, nominated by the minister, will oversee operations, drawn from individuals with extensive experience in science or administration and tied to Dr H N’s institutions. The Chikkaballapura District Commissioner will serve as ex-officio vice-chair, with the local MLA as a special invitee. Other members will include officials from various departments like tourism, education, and police, alongside five government-nominated representatives. The authority’s work is expected to enhance the Chikkaballapura district by upgrading memorial sites into functional centres for learning and tourism.