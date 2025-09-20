Live
- AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Visits Macherla for Swachh Andhra Event
- Apple’s iPhone 17 Faces Early Scratches Backlash in China Despite Asia’s Strong Launch Demand
- Mauritius IT Minister lauds India’s C-DOT lab, urges deeper bilateral collaboration
- Kurmi agitators demanding tribal status block railway tracks at over 15 locations in Jharkhand
- BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt for hiking service fees in 14 temples of Karnataka
- Mahesh Bhatt shares how he honed the skills of director of his upcoming production
- Delhi cops crack Mundka gang involved in theft of light poles, wires; eight cases solved
- Potholes not created, develop due to natural causes, says DK Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- US tech firms urge H-1B visa workers to return before Sunday deadline
Dr Rahul Karad felicitated at 11th CPA
Bengaluru: The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, hosted for the first time by the Karnataka Legislative...
Bengaluru: The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, hosted for the first time by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at the Vidhana Soudha, commenced with grandeur in the presence of the nation’s most distinguished constitutional leaders.
On the occasion of inauguration of the conference, Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Founder of the National Legislators’ Conference, Bharat (NLC Bharat), was felicitated by Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, for his vision, passion, and tireless commitment towards strengthening democracy.
The felicitation was done along with Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Basavaraj Horatti, Hon’ble Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.