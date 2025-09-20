Dr Rahul Karad felicitated at 11th CPA

Bengaluru: The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, hosted for the first time by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at the Vidhana Soudha, commenced with grandeur in the presence of the nation’s most distinguished constitutional leaders.

On the occasion of inauguration of the conference, Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Founder of the National Legislators’ Conference, Bharat (NLC Bharat), was felicitated by Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, for his vision, passion, and tireless commitment towards strengthening democracy.

The felicitation was done along with Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Basavaraj Horatti, Hon’ble Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, U.T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.