Dr Sujit Paul launches leadership Memoir in B’luru

Bengaluru: Acclaimedauthor, mentor, life coach, and Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Sujit Paul, unveiled his latest book A Life of Building People, Brands and Belief at Sapna Book House, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on February 20, 2026. The launch drew industry leaders, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, and members of the media for an engaging evening centred on leadership and purpose-driven growth.

In this deeply personal yet strategically insightful narrative, Dr. Paul traces his journey from modest beginnings and early professional setbacks to leading large, complex organisations across the healthcare and retail sectors. More than a memoir, the book presents a practical blueprint for building institutions anchored in strong values, organisational culture, and enduring belief systems.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Paul said, “Real leadership is not about position or power—it is about purpose, empathy, and doing right by people, even when it is difficult. This book reflects my journey of building people first, brands next, and belief always.”

With over 25 years of leadership experience, Dr. Paul has helmed and scaled several prominent brands, including Reliance Pharma Retail, Asian Paints, Bata, Kodak, Apollo Pharmacy, Trust Pharmacy, and Columbia Asia Hospital. Widely regarded as a thought leader in healthcare and retail transformation, he has been recognised among AsiaOne’s 100 Top Global Leaders, CEO Insights’ Top 10 CEOs in Healthcare, and Times Now’s India’s Impactful CEO.