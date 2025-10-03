Drowning claims three children in Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Bagelpalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district today when three children drowned while swimming in a water tank during the Dasara holidays. The victims have been identified as Vishnu (14), Nihal Raj (12), and Harshavardhan (16), all residents of Achepalli village.

Local sources said that due to recent rains, the water level in the Achepalli tank had risen significantly. On seeing the tank filled with water, the children went swimming. Vishnu and Nihal Raj reportedly began to struggle and started sinking while in the water. Seeing his friends in distress, Harshavardhan rushed to help them, but tragically, he too drowned.

The bodies of the three children were later recovered and sent to Bagelpalli hospital’s mortuary. The incident left the families and local residents in deep shock, with relatives expressing their grief outside the hospital.

Bagelpalli police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities have urged residents, especially children, to avoid swimming in water bodies with high water levels during the rainy season to prevent such tragedies in the future.

This tragic event underscores the dangers posed by overflowing water tanks and ponds during the monsoon period, highlighting the need for greater supervision and safety measures around local water bodies.