‘E-Swathu’ initiative: 6.5 lakh unauthorised properties around Bengaluru to get e-khata

In a major step toward regularizing unauthorized properties, the government’s ambitious ‘E-Swathu’ initiative will soon provide e-Khata (digital property documents) to over 6.5 lakh unauthorized properties across rural areas surrounding Bengaluru. The state aims to bring more than 95 lakh such properties under legal documentation through this program.

According to data from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), around 2.8 lakh properties in Bengaluru Urban, 1.8 lakh in Bengaluru Rural, and 1.8 lakh in Bengaluru South districts are eligible to obtain e-Khata under the E-Swathu scheme. The government recently launched this initiative to issue digital property accounts for rural assets, with a target to deliver e-Khatas within 15 days through the E-Swathu online portal.

Bengaluru Urban district currently has 8.2 lakh properties, of which 5.4 lakh already have e-Khata. The remaining 2.77 lakh properties are being listed for regularization, which will bring them under the property tax system and increase government revenue. In Bengaluru Rural — covering the city’s north, northeast, and northwest peripheries — there are over 4 lakh properties, including 2.2 lakh already registered with e-Khata and 1.8 lakh more eligible for inclusion. Similarly, Bengaluru South district, covering the city’s southern and southwestern fringes, has 3.4 lakh properties, of which only 1.5 lakh have e-Khata so far.

The state government has made e-Khata mandatory for all property registrations and transactions, including availing bank loans on properties, since last year.

Officials say the E-Swathu initiative will not only help property owners obtain legal digital documentation but will also significantly enhance tax revenue for Gram Panchayats. In FY 2024–25, Panchayats collected about Rs1,272 crore in property tax, which is expected to rise to Rs2,000 crore once the E-Swathu program is fully implemented.