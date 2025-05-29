Early screening helps city resident get timely treatment for kidney cancer

Bengaluru: Doctors and medical experts at Apollo Clinic, one of the leading chains of family clinics in India, recently helped a Bengaluru resident avert a major health crisis. The resident, who had visited for a routine health check-up at the clinic’s Koramangala branch, was diagnosed with early-stage renal cell cancer (kidney cancer).

When Shekhar Gupta (name changed) visited the clinic last month, he arrived with the expectation of a routine check-up. However, doctors noticed concerning symptoms during his routine tests. The doctors as well as medical staff noticed a suspicious kidney mass during an ultrasound test and upon conducting further tests, the patient was diagnosed with early-stage renal cell cancer, commonly known as kidney cancer. This is a type of cancer that forms in the tubules of the kidney and is the most common type of kidney cancer found in adults. Notably, the patient had no active symptoms or any discomfort.

“Kidney cancer is a significant health concern in India and is among the top 10 cancer cases in the country. As per various study, it is estimated to account for 2-3 per cent of all cancer cases in India. Detecting the symptoms of this cancer at an early stage plays a crucial role in its treatment as the mortality rate is significantly higher,” Dr. Prathyush V, Consultant – Medical Oncology and Haematology, Apollo Clinic, Koramangala said.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, the patient was immediately transferred to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. Under the continued care of Medical Oncologist and well trained staff, he was treated and the tumours were removed without any complications. The patient, who have recovered from the procedure, is currently undergoing immunotherapy to prevent future recurrences of the cancer.

“These cases underscore the importance of routine health check-ups and screenings. Such health check-ups not only help in early detection of diseases like cancer, but they can also help patients make timely and informed decisions for several other health issues. Such screenings enable patients to remain vigilant about their health and thereby maintain a qualitative and healthy life,” Dr. Prathyush V added.

Shekhar (name changed) is grateful for the support the doctors and medical staff provided at the clinic and hospital. This cases also marks another milestone in Apollo Clinic’s commitment to provide preventive healthcare services to the community, underlining the importance of health checks and its importance in fighting non communicable diseases like cancer.