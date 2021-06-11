East Lalbagh to be opened soon 

Bengaluru: The East Lalbagh botanical garden spread over 70 acres in Bengaluru, is likely to be opened for the public soon. The garden located in Kannamangala is one of the four forest-turned-eco parks to have been set up as part of 'Bengaluru Mission 2022', the Karnataka government's infrastructure overhaul plan for the city. According to reports, the government had earlier granted Rs 5.50 crore for this eco-park, modelled on the iconic Lalbagh botanical garden.



According to Forest Minister, Arvind Limbavali. "The park will be home to 2,120 plant species and will be the second in the city after Lalbagh that upholds conservation and biodiversity. Citizens will be able to utilise the park for walking, jogging, and relaxation. Construction work is almost complete."

The sources in the horticulture department confirms that landscaping at the park has been planned using methods such as inter-cropping, multi-storied cropping, and mixed cropping. More species of medicinal and ornamental plants will also find a space here from now on. Also, the area has been a coconut garden for years. Coconut species from at least 15 countries were brought to this former farm in Kannamangala during the tenure of Dr M H Marigowda, considered the father of horticulture in India.

The department claims that the park will be opened in another three months which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

The other three similar eco-parks under construction are at Machohalli, Turahalli, and Kadugodi. Earlier, as part of 'Bengaluru Mission 2022', CM Yediyurappa had announced setting up four botanical parks in the four corners of the city, on the lines of the iconic Lalbagh Botanical garden. The government had claimed that this was part of their efforts to expand lung space and green cover in the Karnataka capital.