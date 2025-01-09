ED raids BBMP head office, inspects documents of two major projects

Bengaluru: ED officials have raided the office of the BBMP Chief Engineer and are engaged in inspecting documents. The ED raided in the wake of allegations of illegality of about Rs 960 crore between 2016 and 2019 in connection with borewell drilling and irregularities in white topping. On January 7, ED officials inspected the documents. A case was registered in the ED in 2021 in connection with the borewell scam that took place between 2016 and 2019. The ED had issued a notice to the BBMP in 2022 in this regard. Now, as a continuation, the ED has raided and inspected. The ED officials have been collecting documents regarding borewell RO plants since 2016, including BBMP Chief Engineer BS Prahlad.

Illegality in borewell work and multi-crore scam in white topping: Information is being sought about these two works.

There were allegations of major illegality in the white topping held in Bengaluru in 2018-19. A delegation of Bengaluru BJP MLAs had complained to the Lokayukta in this regard in 2019.

In the first phase, Rs 1147.76 crore was spent on 93.37 km, Rs 758.56 crore was spent on 62.80 km in the second phase, and Rs 1139 crore was spent on 123 km in the third phase.

The Corporation has spent Rs 3046 crore on white topping and road repairs for a 279 km long road, the corporation’s accounts show that it has spent Rs 12 to 18 crore per kilometre.

Now, ED officials are getting information about these two important projects.