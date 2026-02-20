EDII announces PGDM in entrepreneurship for tech startups in Bengaluru

Bengaluru ;The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) announced the launch of a new PGDM specialisation in “Entrepreneurship for Tech Startups” in Bengaluru, an AICTE-approved programme aimed at helping technology professionals transition into entrepreneurship.

The two-year management programme is designed to equip aspiring founders with entrepreneurial skills, structured mentorship and venture-building support to convert high-potential ideas into scalable businesses. The specialisation focuses on high-growth sectors such as EdTech, HealthTech, FinTech, AI-driven enterprises and other digital ventures.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said Bengaluru was a natural choice given its position as India’s technology and startup hub. He noted that Karnataka remains central to the country’s startup boom and said the initiative aligns with the national vision of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047”. “Young people are increasingly choosing entrepreneurship as a purposeful career path. EDII is committed to providing a clear pathway for developing entrepreneurs who can contribute meaningfully to India’s growth story,” he said.

Introduced originally in 1998, EDII’s PGDM in Entrepreneurship is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, accredited by the National Board of Accreditation, and recognised as MBA-equivalent by the Association of Indian Universities. The institute said over 2,200 alumni have completed the programme, with nearly 79 per cent becoming active entrepreneurs.

The curriculum follows a milestone-based approach, enabling students to work on ventures during the course itself. Participants receive structured mentoring, industry exposure and incubation support through EDII’s Centre for Advancing and Launching Enterprises (CALEL), along with milestone-linked seed funding.

Apart from Tech Startups, students can specialise in New Enterprise Creation, Family Business Management and Social Entrepreneurship, making the PGDM a comprehensive platform for diverse entrepreneurial journeys.