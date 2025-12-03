Education dept directs schools to issue transfer certificates within 15 days

The Karnataka Education Department has instructed all schools to issue Transfer Certificates (TCs) within 15 days of receiving applications, following directions from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). Schools that fail to comply will face strict action, the department warned.

In a circular issued to all institutions, the department stated that to ensure students are not deprived of their academic activities, schools must adhere to Section 5(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and issue TCs within the stipulated time. “If school principals fail to issue the transfer certificate within 15 days, parents may file a request with the Block Education Officer (BEO). The BEO must then give the concerned principal one week’s time and take necessary action to resolve the complaint,” the notice read.

Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, said the circular was issued after the department received numerous complaints from parents about delays in issuing TCs by certain schools. She added that if outstanding fees are an issue, the BEO will assist schools in settling the matter. “So far, we have not received any formal complaints from schools,” she clarified.

B.N. Yogananda of the RTE Students and Parents Association said many students shifted from private schools to government schools during 2021–22 as parents were unable to manage the fees demanded by private institutions. Some private schools delayed issuing TCs during that period, causing inconvenience to students and parents. This led the Karnataka High Court to direct the formation of committees to regulate private school fees and ensure timely issuance of TCs, he said.

The order applies only when a child transfers from a private school to a government school. It does not apply when moving between two private schools. If fee dues remain unpaid, the issue can be taken to a committee headed by the Chief Executive Officer of the respective Zilla Panchayat. “Schools cannot harass students by withholding TCs,” Yogananda added.