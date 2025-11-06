Ekya Launches “Vana” A Nature-Based School Nurturing Curiosity, Compassion, and Earth Stewardship

Bengaluru: Ekya Schools has announced the launch of Ekya Vana, a transformative learning space that reimagines education through a deep and mindful connection with nature. The formal launch of the new school at the annual FIND festival, will be graced by Shri. Eshwar Khandre, Minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, IFS (Retd.), Member of the Lok Adalat, Karnataka High Court, and Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, Emeritus Director, Centre for Wildlife Studies. The event will be held on Saturday, 15 November 2025, from 10:00 a.m. onwards at Ekya School, NICE Road, Bengaluru.

Built on the belief that learning should inspire purpose and sustainability, Ekya Vana seamlessly blends academic excellence with environmental consciousness empowering young learners to grow as compassionate and responsible stewards of the Earth.

Guided by a distinguished advisory panel comprising Dr. A.N. Yellappa Reddy, renowned environmentalist and former IFS officer, Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman of Sun Mobility, Dr. Anant Sudarshan, Professor at the University of Warwick and former Director of the Energy Policy Institute, and Anshuman Bapna, Founder and CEO of Terra.do, Ekya Vana draws from diverse expertise to nurture a future rooted in sustainability and innovation.

At the heart of Ekya Vana lies the philosophy, “Growing Earth Sense in Every Child.” Children are encouraged to observe, question, and engage with the world around them from nurturing plants and watching birds to exploring soil, water, and energy systems. Environmental care is not taught as a subject but experienced as a way of living.

Ekya Vana Early Years will offer nature-based daycare and preschool education to children aged 18 months to 6 years, while the Ekya Vana School will house Grades 1–12, affiliated with IGCSE and IB boards. Learning is inquiry-led and interdisciplinary, promoting curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.

Spread across thoughtfully designed, expansive campuses in RMV, Manyata, and Bannerghatta, the schools are designed to act as interactive environments in sync with nature. The schools will feature Sensory Pathways, Eco Labs, Nature Workshops, Butterfly and Herb Gardens, Outdoor Classrooms, and Composting Units. The Bannerghatta campus that lies in the ecologically rich Elephant corridor, is constructed using regenerative materials and is inspired by the Miyawaki forest technique. The school also houses a Biogas Plant, Sustainability Labs, an Incubation Center, and a Material & Art Museum, exemplifying the school’s deep commitment to sustainable living.