Election Commission To Announce The Schedule Of Poll In Karnataka Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will make the timetable for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election public at 11:30 on Wednesday. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will compete for a third consecutive term at the Center, will see the start of the first significant electoral fight.



The BJP has only held office in one state in the south i.e., Karnataka, and in May 12, 2018 conducted its assembly elections, with the results coming out three days later. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to hold onto power in the state after it won 104 seats in 2018 to become the only major party. In the 224-member legislature, where one additional member is nominated, it fell nine seats shy of the required simple majority.



Nevertheless, following the election, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition government, with HD Kumaraswamy of the latter taking office as chief minister.

A rebellion by certain Congress-JD(S) lawmakers in July 2019 caused the coalition government to fall, and the BJP—represented by its tallest leader in the state, BS Yediyurappa—came back into power. Yediyurappa resigned in July 2021 to make room for Basavaraj Bommai, the current chief minister.

While speaking at a gathering to commemorate the conclusion of the BJP's statewide "Vijay Sankalpa Yatra" before of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Karnataka to guarantee the party receives a complete majority in the legislature.

The yatra covered all 224 assembly parts and started earlier this month in four different locations. Nevertheless, in Karnataka, where former chief minister B S Yediyurappa was forced to cancel the yatra in Chikkamagaluru due to protests, the BJP has been struggling with factionalism.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been nominated as the head of the BJP's campaign committee, while Yediyurappa, who succeeded him as chief minister two years ago, is also active in electioneering.

The Congress, which also struggles with factionalism, unveiled its initial schedule of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections on Saturday. In Mysuru, the former chief minister Siddaramaiah has been nominated from Varuna, while DK Shivakumar, the state Congress leader, has been nominated from Kanakapura.

Furthermore, in an effort to expand its influence after winning the government in Punjab last year, the Aam Aadmi Party also unveiled its first list of 80 candidates.