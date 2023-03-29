Election Commission To Announce The Schedule Of Poll In Karnataka Today
- The Election Commission of India (ECI) will make the timetable for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election public at 11:30 on Wednesday.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to hold onto power in the state after it won 104 seats in 2018 to become the only major party.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will make the timetable for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election public at 11:30 on Wednesday. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will compete for a third consecutive term at the Center, will see the start of the first significant electoral fight.
The BJP has only held office in one state in the south i.e., Karnataka, and in May 12, 2018 conducted its assembly elections, with the results coming out three days later. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to hold onto power in the state after it won 104 seats in 2018 to become the only major party. In the 224-member legislature, where one additional member is nominated, it fell nine seats shy of the required simple majority.