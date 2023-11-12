Elephant capturing operation enters third day; officials still clueless

Chikkamagaluru: The Forest officials could not identify the rogue elephant through elephant capturing operation launched on Wednesday last. Following the tragic incident where a young woman was attacked and killed by a rogue elephant in Kanchinakallu village recently the department has taken swift action to catch the elephant.

The wild elephants herd , named by department as Bhuvaneshwari , comprising three males and four females, has claimed two lives in last month. According to department officials the pachyderm which attacking humans detached from herd but could not

identified .

The departmental elephants from Sakrebailu and Dubare elephants camps were being used in the operation. The operation, which commenced on Wednesday morning, marks the Forest Department's renewed efforts to curb the threat posed by wild elephants in the region Forest Department collaborated with local communities creating awareness among the villagers as elephants were wandering in the region.

The Forest Department has been closely monitoring the movements of elephants, especially the Bhuvaneshwari team, to ensure the safety of both the animals and the local population. The recent incident in Hebballa village, where a wild elephant attacked and killed a young woman named Meena, on Tuesday prompted the authorities to intensify their efforts.

In the ongoing operation, the Forest Department has employed trained elephants to aid in tracking and controlling the Bhuvaneshwari team. The elephants' cooperation and expertise are crucial in safely guiding the rogue elephants back to the forest, away from human settlements.

The Forest Department has also initiated measures to address the human-elephant conflict, emphasizing the importance of coexistence between the local communities and wildlife. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted through various platforms to educate residents about safety precautions and responsible behavior when encountering wild elephants. Even drone cameras did not identify the rogue elephants since

three days.

The authorities have expressed their commitment to the well-being of both the local population and the elephants. The collaborative efforts between the Forest Department, local communities, and the trained elephants aim to strike a balance between wildlife conservation and human safety in the Alur region.