Encroachments Worth ₹34.17 Crore Cleared in Bengaluru District: DC Jagadeesh G
Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on illegal land encroachments, authorities in Bengaluru Urban district reclaimed over 12 acres of government land valued at approximately ₹34.17 crore, District Commissioner Jagadeesh G said on Friday.
The district administration, in coordination with tahsildars across various taluks, conducted simultaneous clearance operations targeting encroachments on gomala (pasture), kuntes (ponds), cremation grounds, government roads, and other public lands.
The largest single recovery was in Chikkabanavara village of Yeshwanthpur hobli, where over 5.5 acres of land classified as "government katte" (public platform space) were reclaimed. The land is valued at ₹16.05 crore.
In other notable cases:
Yerappanahalli in Bengaluru East saw 1.20 acres of gomala land worth ₹6 crore cleared.
In Varthur hobli, encroachments were removed from a pond and cremation site in Gunjur and Halanayakanahalli, with a combined estimated value of ₹4.1 crore.
Dasanapura hobli recovered 3 acres of gomala land worth ₹3 crore in Bettahalli and smaller parcels across Hunnigere and Matkur villages.
Additional parcels were cleared in Sarjapur, Tavarekere, Kengeri, Yelahanka, and Bengaluru South taluks, with land values ranging from ₹30 lakh to over ₹1 crore.
The district administration confirmed that public properties such as cremation grounds, grazing fields, village roads, and tanks had been encroached upon in recent years. These lands are now back under government control.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh K Nayak and respective tahsildars were present during the operations.
Officials stated that such actions will continue to ensure the protection of public land and to deter future encroachments.