Environmental groups urge CM to protect KSIC land

Mysuru: Environmental activists have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider the proposed transfer of five acres of land from the KSIC Filature factory in T. Narasipura for the construction of a sports stadium, warning that the move could damage biodiversity and affect Mysore Silk production.

The KSIC Filature unit, located in T. Narasipura in Mysuru district, supplies silk yarn used in the manufacture of the iconic Mysore Silk Saree. Spread across nearly 13 acres, the campus is home to over 40 species of birds, more than 10 varieties of butterflies, and around 500 valuable trees. Activists claim that diverting five acres to the Youth and Sports Department for a stadium would lead to tree felling and habitat destruction.

The organisation “Naavu Parisarakke” submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, stating that the land diversion could disrupt silk yarn production and eventually threaten the operations of weaving units in Mysuru and Channapatna. The Mysore Silk Saree, which carries a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, enjoys strong domestic and international demand.

State general secretary Parashuramegowda said the unit plays a crucial role in the silk value chain. “This land supports biodiversity and provides livelihood to around 200 employees. Any disturbance could impact both ecology and employment,” he said.

Activists outlined four main concerns: large-scale tree cutting, loss of wildlife habitat, threat to heritage silk production, and uncertainty for workers. They argued that alternative land for the stadium could be identified without harming an environmentally sensitive and industrially important site. Environmentalists also said they are willing to assist the government in locating a suitable alternative site.