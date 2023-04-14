Environmentalists outraged by renovation work in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The lush green Cubbon park is turning into a concrete jungle. Morning walkers and environmentalists have expressed outrage over this. In the name of development, buildings are being constructed in the park recently, which is threatening the beauty of the park.

No new buildings can be built in Cubbon Park. No objection letter should be obtained from the High Court if any building is to be constructed here. Defying all this, the Century Club here has decided to construct a water treatment plant and a storage tank during the election without taking the permission of the Horticulture Department.

The horticulture department should register a criminal case against this club. Construction of any kind of buildings should not be allowed in the park,' said S Umesh of the Walker Association.

Under the Smart City scheme, Cubbon Park has been developed a lot. Many trees in the park have been damaged due to this, he said.

Aquarium building, NGO club and tennis club are being reconstructed as a star hotel as part of it was burnt due to short circuit. Public Works Department, Police Office, Century Club, Bala Bhavan and almost all the buildings in Cubbon Park are being renovated. Horticulture department officials are not questioning this. Due to this, the environment of the park is getting damaged,'' expressed concern of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association.

"Due to the negligence of the officials of the horticulture department, the garden is already being converted into a complete concrete jungle.

Durgesh Kumar, a regular walker of Cubbon Park appealed that the government should immediately take action to protect the Cubbon Park.