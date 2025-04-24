Ex-DGP Om Prakash’s wife Pallavi suffered from schizophrenia

Bengaluru: The murder of former Karnataka Police chief om Prakash, allegedly by his wife, has sent shockwaves across the state as chilling details about the intensity and magnitude of the incident emerge. Former DGP Om Prakash wife Pallavi is reportedly suffering from schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental illness. However, many people suffering from this disease do not even know that they have this type of mental illness. If the symptoms of this disease are severe without treatment, their aggressive or violent behaviour increases. People suffering from schizophrenia rarely harm themselves, but they rarely attack or harm others.

Schizophrenia is called a ‘mood disorder’. A state of loss of control over one’s thoughts. It is called a disorder of thinking, feeling and behaviour. Many people misunderstand that bipolar and schizophrenia are the same. However, bipolar means ‘extreme madness’. People suffering from schizophrenia are in their own delusional world. They harm themselves. The possibility of harming others is very rare,’ says Dr Girish N Rao, Professor of Epidemiology, NIMHANS.

It occurs in both men and women. However, there is a slightly higher rate in men. People suffering from this disease want to tell their experiences and delusional stories to others. In this case, if they ask for proof, explanation, joke, or criticize the stories they tell, they will get hurt even more. In such a case, they should be allowed to talk to their own mind. There is a treatment for this disease. If treatment is given early in the course of symptoms, their behaviour will improve. Although not completely cured, experts explain that behaviour, emotions, and thoughts will be brought under control to some extent.