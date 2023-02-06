Extend time limit for 50% waiver by 3 months: AAP letter to CM

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party State Media Coordinator Jagdish V Sadam demands that time limit for 50% exemption on payment of outstanding fine for traffic violation should be extended by 3 months.

Jagadish V Sadam, who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, said, "The state government has issued an order to give 50% exemption to the motorists who pay the outstanding fine by February 11, based on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. Providing such exemption to help the motorists is welcoming act. But it is reprehensible that the state government has decided to help only the rich motorists by setting a short time limit," he said.

"Giving a grace period of just one week will make it difficult for poor and middle-class motorists to make the settlement. Also, many motorists have various essential expenses during this time, including paying their children's school fees. As the exemption scheme has been announced suddenly, motorists have not got a chance to save money in advance. Therefore, the Chief Minister should extend the time limit of this exemption scheme up to three months. By extending the time limit, the poor and middle class motorists can also avail the benefit of the exemption," demanded Jagdish V Sadam.