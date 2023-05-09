Live
- Elon Musk to Delete Inactive Twitter Accounts
- Facial Recognition Technology Could Ease Voting Process In Future Elections
- HBD Vijay Devarakonda: The Lyrical Video Of The Beautiful Melody ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ From Kushi Is Out
- Custody Receives U/A Certification After Censorship
- Happy Mother's Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Greetings to share with your Mother
- UP Declares 'The Kerala Story' As Tax Free
- Mother’s Day Special: Check Out The Best Female-Centric Movies To Watch Out With Your Dear ‘Maa’
- TS Intermediate results 2023: Sabitha Indra Reddy releases results, check here
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates
- AP EAPCET 2023 exam halltickets released, here is link to download
Facial Recognition Technology Could Ease Voting Process In Future Elections
- The incorporation of facial recognition technology could make voting considerably simpler in the future.
- Deputy Joint CEO Surya Sen explained that by downloading the "Chunavana" mobile app and entering their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, which is printed on the voter ID above the photo, they can participate in the new system.
The incorporation of facial recognition technology could make voting considerably simpler in the future. With the assistance of the students at SRM University in Chennai, the office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Karnataka, developed this new technology that allows voters to bypass lengthy lines and cast their ballots immediately, taking inspiration from a recent hackathon that was held in the city.
Deputy Joint CEO Surya Sen explained that by downloading the "Chunavana" mobile app and entering their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, which is printed on the voter ID above the photo, they can participate in the new system. An OTP will be produced after the registered cellphone number is entered, and then an app selfie must be shot.