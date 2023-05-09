Facial Recognition Technology Could Ease Voting Process In Future Elections

The incorporation of facial recognition technology could make voting considerably simpler in the future. With the assistance of the students at SRM University in Chennai, the office of the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), Karnataka, developed this new technology that allows voters to bypass lengthy lines and cast their ballots immediately, taking inspiration from a recent hackathon that was held in the city.



Deputy Joint CEO Surya Sen explained that by downloading the "Chunavana" mobile app and entering their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, which is printed on the voter ID above the photo, they can participate in the new system. An OTP will be produced after the registered cellphone number is entered, and then an app selfie must be shot.



After that, he continued, the poll worker will check the information on a tab and let the voter cast their ballot right away. To prevent any mistakes, the voter's face will be scanned once more. He emphasised that they won't need to provide any more paperwork in order to cast their ballots.

Sen explained that a reduction in voting line-ups and wait times as one benefit of utilising such technology. Polling places will require less staff. Therefore, only three police or fewer can be stationed at each booth in place of four. Experts caution, however, that such data should be secured completely.