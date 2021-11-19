Farmer From Kodagu Has Won An Award For Preserving Local Pepper Crop

Napanda Poonacha of Kodagu district, a progressive farmer, who hopes to be recognized as a pro-nature farmer and has set examples for the other farmers to come forward to encourage them. He is working hard to establish commercial crops that have minimal or no negative impact on biodiversity, and he was recently granted the Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Reward (2019-20) for his efforts to save indigenous 'Adi Pepper' crops.



The Union Agriculture Ministry's Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority bestowed the honour on Poonacha, who received it from union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event in New Delhi on November 11.

He is the owner of Adi Pepper Demo Farm and Research Center in Garvale, where he is actively engaged in discovering natural crops in the district that have the capacity to become commercial crops while inflicting minimal environmental impact.

Napanda Poonacha expressed his happines for recieving the award. He said that farmers who recognise, conserve, and cultivate crops that are beneficial to biodiversity have been given this honour. Furthermore, He received the prize for his research, conservation, and promotion of the 'Adi Pepper,' an indigenous kind of pepper mainly grown across the natural habitat of Garvale village borders in Kodagu, India. He further explained that Adi Pepper crops can be discovered all around the Garvale region in their natural habitat. They undertook the responsibility at the research centre to obtain this species of pepper registered under PPFRI, and in 2015, this high-quality pepper was recognised as a farmer's variety pepper. This is the only pepper species that has passed biochemical testing, and it is regarded the best of the seven pepper species growing in Kodagu.

Since that particular form of pepper was once known as forest pepper and was mainly used for domestic reasons by the people, it has recently reached a brand value of Rs 3500 per kilo, generating more than six times the earnings of the other black pepper species sold in the district.