Farmers allege injustice to Tumkur in registration

Tumkur: After an extended wait, the commencement of the National Agricultural co Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) dry coconut buying center in Tumkur has finally brought relief to local farmers. However, concerns have arisen regarding the fairness of the registration process, sparking shock and discontent among the district’s agricultural community.

The first day of registration encountered a setback due to server issues, resulting in a slow pace with only 61% of registrations completed. Comparisons with Hassan district, which recorded double the registration rate, have left Tumkur farmers questioning the integrity of the process.

Investigations revealed illicit practices in Hassan district, where additional computers and laptops were used with the same password for registration, enabling a faster registration rate. Marketing Federation MD, R. Sridhar, has taken swift action by replacing implicated staff and initiating an investigation to ensure transparency and fairness. The central government’s directive to set up purchase centers through NAFED in seven coconut-growing districts underscores the importance of equitable registration practices. Any disparities could unfairly disadvantage farmers across districts, impacting their livelihoods.

Despite Tumkur’s significant coconut cultivation area of approximately 2,25,000 hectares, registration rates remain lower compared to other districts like Hassan. This discrepancy has raised concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment of Tumkur farmers. As of Wednesday evening, 38,373 metric tonnes of coconuts have been registered, nearing the total quota of 62,500 metric tonnes. However, disparities in registration rates could result in some farmers being unable to sell their coconuts to NAFED, posing a significant challenge to their income.

Coconut is not grown at the same rate in all the seven districts where coconut is purchased.

For example, coconut is grown in an area of 2,25,000 hectares in Tumkur district, while coconut is grown in an area of about 1,18,000 hectares in Hassan district.

But on Wednesday evening, 10419 farmers registered 1.39 lakh quintal of dry coconut in Hassan district, while 7623 farmers registered 1.08 lakh quintal of dry coconut in Tumkur district. The officials who are supposed to correct this discrimination are silent.

Farmers have warned of potential unrest if injustices in the registration process are not rectified.

As authorities work to address these disparities and uphold principles of fairness, the plight of Tumkur’s coconut farmers remains a pressing issue that requires urgent attention.