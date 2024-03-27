Farmers Association decides to oppose NDA candidates

Mandya: the Karnataka State Farmers Association has thrown its weight behind the Congress party, signaling a decisive shift in the political landscape of Mandya. The Raitha Sangha, a has unequivocally declared its intent to thwart the NDA coalition’s bid for power, setting the stage for a fierce electoral contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We, the farmers, have resolved to spearhead a resolute campaign aimed at defeating the BJP and its allied parties, thereby safeguarding the interests of the agrarian community,” affirmed Badgalpura Nagendra, the state president of the farmers’ union.

Speaking at a press conference held in the city, Nagendra underscored the plight of farmers under the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led government, lamenting a decade of perceived injustices inflicted upon the farming fraternity. He vehemently criticized the NDA coalition’s policies, asserting that their implementation of the Agrarian Amendment Acts has exacerbated the hardships faced by farmers across the nation.

“At a recent farmers’ conclave convened in Delhi, a unanimous consensus emerged: the urgent need to dislodge the NDA from power. The BJP-led government’s track record of neglecting farmers’ welfare has left us with no choice but to launch a concerted agitation to safeguard our livelihoods,” declared Nagendra.

The call to action resonates with farmers across Karnataka, who are galvanized by a shared determination to thwart the ascendancy of the BJP-JDS alliance.

As the election fervor intensifies, the Karnataka State Farmers Association vows to mobilize grassroots support, rallying behind the Congress party in a bid to secure a brighter future for the farming community.