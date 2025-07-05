Farmers’ meeting on July 15 after legal review: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the state government will convene a meeting with protesting farmers on July 15, after addressing legal hurdles related to land acquisition in Devanahalli’s Channarayapatna region.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with farmer leaders, local representatives, and members of the protest committee, the Chief Minister said, “The final land acqui-sition notification has already been issued. However, there are some legal complica-tions that need to be resolved. We are seeking a 10-day window to address these is-sues. A clear and conclusive meeting will be held with the farmers on July 15.”

Responding to a question about MLC Ravi Kumar’s alleged derogatory statement against the state’s Chief Secretary, Siddaramaiah confirmed that a case has already been registered. “Appropriate legal and police action will be taken,” he stated. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ in-terests and promised that the land acquisition process would be handled with trans-parency and fairness