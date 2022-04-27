Fashion design students tailor designer garments for under privileged children

Bengaluru: A group of fashion design students from the Vogue Institute of Art and Design have tailored and designed 225+ designer garments and donated them to the underprivileged children atShishu Mandir orphanage. This initiative has been taken up by the students with the support of the faculty members of the fashion department.

The designer garments consist of A line and ankle length dresses, flared pants, long skirts and smart shirts in pleasant colours and have been made in different sizes specifically for children who belong to 8-14 years of age.

Speaking about the donation drive, Dr Vijaykumar, Director, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, says, "We at Vogue understand the importance of nurturing human values and responsible citizens. The academic programme at the institution thus also involves activities that promote societal commitment. Our students have designed and developed garments with due consideration to its sustainability and amicability. The faculty members too have made humble contribution to the donation drive. The purpose of the activity is to raise empathetic human beings among the graduates and also let them know their role in making the world a better place to live for the underprivileged community."

NishankKariappa, General Manager, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, says, "As an institute we strongly believe in giving back to society. We want to support underprivileged students by donating designer garments by our fashion design students. Even our faculty members have put in extra efforts to go beyond their assignments by helping the students to design and sew the clothes."

The garments incorporate comfortable design features, colour schemes and silhouettes and are made in cotton, linen, chiffon and silk materials. The garments are easy to maintain, compatible to wear and eco-friendly.