Father and Son Drown During Ganesha Immersion in Tumkur

Tumakuru: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a father and son, died at a ceremony to immerse Ganesha idol at Ranganahatti Lake near Marasandra village in Turuvekere taluk on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Revanna and his son Sarath. Another individual, Dayanand, also lost his life in the accident.

The incident took place when the Ganesha idol, which was being immersed in the lake, just vanished into the lake, taking all three with its weight. Emergency services, including the fire department, promptly arrived at the scene. The Dandi Shivra police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. When this report was filed, the bodies were yet to be recovered.