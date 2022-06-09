Father kills daughter for falling in love with Dalit boy

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, a man killed his minor daughter, who was studying second-year PUC at Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Shalini (17), had fallen in love with her classmate Manju (19), hailing from neighbouring Mellaborehalli village. But Shalini's parents Suresh and Baby strongly opposed the friendship as boy belongs to Dalit community.

In spite of bitter opposition from their parents, the boy and girl decided to marry. Suresh already warned Manju not to meet his daughter. A month back the issue reached the police station and the police had sent Shalini to a remand home when she refused to go with her parents. Shalini called her parents from the remand home a few days back expressing her desire to go home.

The parents gave a consent letter to the authorities and brought her back home. But again on Monday Shalini expressed her wish to marry Manju. The infuriated Suresh strangulated her to death in the presence of his wife and threw the body in a field outside the village a km away from their house. On Tuesday, Suresh surrendered to police and confessed to killing his daughter. Periyapatna police arrested the couple and registered a case.