Father sentenced to 20 years for raping his daughter in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagara: The first additional and sessions court in Chamarajanagar has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a father who was found guilty of raping his own daughter while his wife was away. The convicted offender, a resident of Mysore, had a history of three marriages. The first marriage ended in separation, the second wife had passed away, and the third marriage was with a woman originally from Chamarajanagar.



The dreadful incident occurred on January 4, 2022, when the accused sexually assaulted his 5-year-old daughter during a moment when his wife had left the home. A case was subsequently registered at the Chamarajanagar town station, and a comprehensive investigation was conducted.

Medical tests confirmed the gravity of the father's heinous act, leading to the child-friendly court, presided over by 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge A.C. Nisharani, handing down a significant verdict. The convicted offender was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and ordered to pay Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the aggrieved girl. The Legal Services Authority has mandated that the compensation must be disbursed within 30 days. The case was argued on behalf of the government by Special Public Prosecutor K. Yogesh.