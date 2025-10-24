Female foeticide racket busted, officials seize equipment

In a shocking revelation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district, Mysuru, a female foeticide racket has been busted by the health department and police officials. Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided a house in Hanuganahalli village and detained several suspects allegedly involved in illegal sex determination and foeticide.

According to officials, the accused had been targeting women from rural areas, charging large sums of money to conduct illegal gender determination scans. If the fetus was found to be female, abortions were carried out secretly. The operation was reportedly being conducted inside a luxurious private residence, using advanced scanning and medical equipment, which has now been seized by authorities.

The raid was carried out under the leadership of Mysuru Health Officer Vivek, Mandya DHO Dr. Mohan, and Mysuru DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who coordinated the joint operation with local police. Officials have launched an investigation to identify the wider network behind the racket and those facilitating illegal medical procedures.

Health officials have condemned the act, calling it a heinous violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, and vowed strict action against the perpetrators.