FENTM tractor series unveiled

Bengaluru: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, a pioneer in compact agricultural machinery in India, announced the launch of its highly anticipated FENTM...

Bengaluru: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, a pioneer in compact agricultural machinery in India, announced the launch of its highly anticipated FENTM Tractor Series, a revolutionary range of fuel-efficient, high-torque compact tractors designed for the evolving needs of modern farmers.

FENTM, which stands for Fuel Efficient and Torque Max, represents a bold leap forward in compact farming. Merging advanced engineering with VST’s renowned FRUGAL Innovation principles, the series delivers unmatched performance, agility, and durability, all within a compact footprint.

