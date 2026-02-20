‘Bettale Seve’ banned at Renukamma Devi fair in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: The district administration has imposed a ban on the practice of ‘bettale seve’ during the annual Sri Renukamma Devi Jatre to be held on February 24 and 25 at Chandragutti village in Soraba taluk of Shivamogga district.

Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti issued the order under Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, citing the need to maintain law and order during the two-day religious congregation that draws thousands of devotees from across the region.

The order prohibits ritual bathing in the Varada river, the offering of hair (mudi), filling of padligi, and the controversial ‘bettale seve’ practice during the festival period. Officials said the restrictions are preventive in nature and intended to ensure public safety and avoid any untoward incidents amid large gatherings.

However, the administration clarified that the ban does not extend to the temple’s rathotsava (car festival), regular poojas and other customary religious ceremonies associated with the Sri Renukamma Devi temple. The annual jatre at Chandragutti is one of the prominent religious events in central Karnataka and typically witnesses heavy footfall, prompting elaborate security arrangements each year.