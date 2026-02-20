Google Introduces Lyria 3: AI Music Creation Comes to Gemini Users

Google is expanding its creative AI ecosystem with the rollout of Lyria 3, a powerful new music-generation model now available in beta within the Google Gemini app. Designed to transform simple prompts into full-fledged music tracks, the upgraded model allows users to create songs using text descriptions, images, and even videos — all within seconds.

The launch signals Google’s deeper push into multimedia AI, following its advancements in AI-powered video generation, presentation tools, and slide editing features. With Lyria 3, the company aims to make music creation accessible to everyday users while offering enhanced realism and creative flexibility.

What’s New in Lyria 3?

Lyria 3 builds upon its earlier versions with notable upgrades that improve both quality and customization. Users can now generate auto-written lyrics directly from text prompts, allowing for a more seamless creative workflow. The model also offers greater control over genre, tempo, and vocal style, making it easier to fine-tune tracks according to individual preferences.

Perhaps the most significant improvement is sound authenticity. Google claims that music produced through Lyria 3 sounds far more natural and less obviously AI-generated, addressing one of the major criticisms of early AI music tools.

How It Works

Lyria 3 supports multiple creation methods within Gemini:

Text to track: Users simply enter a descriptive prompt, such as a mood, theme, or musical style, and the AI generates a track almost instantly.

Ask Gemini: Users can interact conversationally with Gemini to refine ideas, adjust musical elements, or co-create compositions creatively.

This integration makes the experience intuitive, even for users with no formal music background.

Addressing AI Concerns

As AI-generated content continues to spark debates about originality and intellectual property, Google is introducing safeguards alongside Lyria 3. The company uses its proprietary SynthID watermarking technology to embed invisible markers into AI-generated audio. This allows platforms and users to identify whether a piece of content was created using the model.

Additionally, Gemini now includes tools to verify whether certain audio or video files were produced using AI technologies, further reinforcing transparency.

Expansion Plans and Availability

Beyond Gemini, Lyria 3 is also set to expand to YouTube through Dream Track, offering creators new ways to experiment with AI-generated music. Currently, the feature is available in the United States, with broader regional access expected soon.

The beta version within Gemini is restricted to users aged 18 and above and supports multiple languages, including German, Spanish, Hindi, French, and Japanese. A desktop version is also in development.

Subscribers to Google’s AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra plans will receive higher music-generation limits once the broader rollout begins, positioning Lyria 3 as both a creative tool and a premium feature within Google’s expanding AI portfolio.

With Lyria 3, Google is clearly betting on AI-assisted creativity as the next frontier — placing music production directly into the hands of millions of Gemini users worldwide.